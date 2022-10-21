Jennifer Coolidge Sparkles in Lace Dress & Barely-There Heels at ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Coolidge graced the blue carpet for the premiere of season two of HBO’s original series “The White Lotus”. The event was held at Goya Studios in Los Angeles yesterday night and brought together the series stars including Coolidge, who was dressed in a risky gown and barely-there sandals.

The “Legally Blond” actress was a stand-out star on the carpet. Coolidge’s dress from Dolce & Gabbana featured a sweetheart neckline, a lacy hemmed skirt, and was adorned with shimmering sequins. The 61-year-old wore her blond hair tousled and curled, mirroring those blond bombshell vibes a-la Farrah Fawcett or Marylin Monroe.

Jennifer Coolidge at the Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere of HBO Original Series “The White Lotus” held at Goya Studios on Oct. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

On her feet, Coolidge donned sleek black strappy sandals accompanied by thin stiletto heels, around 3 to 4 inches, that acted as a boost that helped the 5’10 starlet reach new heights. A closer look at the go-to closet staple saw the versatile footwear secured in place with thick straps running across the tops of her feet and around her ankles.

Related Jennifer Coolidge Spreads Joy in Red Pumps & Festive Coat for Old Navy's New Holiday Commercial Mariah Carey Chooses Risky Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals for Date Night with Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Rita Ora Slips Into Neon Illusion Dress & Crystalized Strappy Sandal Heels

Jennifer Coolidge at the Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere of HBO Original Series “The White Lotus” held at Goya Studios on Oct. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Many stiletto sandals typically feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

Jennifer Coolidge at the Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere of HBO Original Series “The White Lotus” held at Goya Studios on Oct. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

“The White Lotus” is an American comedy-drama anthology television series created by Mike White. The program follows the guests and employees of the fictional White Lotus resort chain, whose stay becomes affected by exploits and misadventures over a week-long period. The second season will be set in Sicily and will premiere on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 9pm ET/PT on HBO. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max. The season will consist of seven episodes.

Shop these strappy sandals.

To Buy: Schutz Vikki sandals, $128.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Rosale Leather Slingback Sandals, $795.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Gracey Black Patent, $50 (was $100).

PHOTOS: Discover high heels through the decades in the gallery.