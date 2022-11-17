Jenna Ortega Is a Gothic Bride in Black Versace Gown & 6-Inch Heels at ‘Wednesday’ Premiere

Jenna Ortega graced the red carpet alongside her cast members for the world premiere of Netflix’s “Wednesday” at Hollywood Legion Theater yesterday in Los Angeles. Making an all-black statement, Ortega dressed up as a gothic bride for the occasion.

Mirroring the spooky and dramatic wardrobe of her character Wednesday Adams, Ortega’s look consisted of a sleek floor-length black slip dress fitted with a dainty lace trimmed bodice and an equally lacy skirt that transitioned into a gathered train. The dress featured a leg-climbing side slit that shined a spotlight on the star’s sky-high shoes. The outfit is from Versace’s spring 2023 collection, which debuted during Paris Fashion Week.

Jenna Ortega attends the world premiere of Netflix’s “Wednesday” at Hollywood Legion Theater on Nov. 16, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: WireImage

Taking things to the next level, Ortega shrouded her features with a sheer black lace-trimmed veil attached to a glimmering diamond-encrusted tiara. Like her outfit, the young fashionista’s makeup was smokey and dark.

Elevating her look, the star stood tall in black “Aevitas” pointed platforms from Versace. The $1,825 style is fitted with a thick platform, pointed toes, and tall block heels. The extra height ended up elongating the star’s silhouette while making her a towering presence on the carpet for the rest of the night.

Aevitas Pointy Platform Pumps by Versace CREDIT: Versace

Jenna Ortega attends the world premiere of Netflix’s “Wednesday” at Hollywood Legion Theater on Nov. 16, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic

“Wednesday” tells the story of the beloved Adams Family, specifically Wednesday Adams as she attends Nevermore Academy. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic abilities, thwart a killing spree, and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago. Ortega will be accompanied on-screen by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Christina Ricci among others. The television show based on the beloved movie franchise will be available for streaming on Netflix starting Nov. 23.

