Jenna Ortega Boosts Little Black Dress With Valentino & Sky-High Platforms on MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet 2022

By Amina Ayoud
Jenna Ortega dons a little black dress for the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Jenna Ortega at the MTV Movie & TV Awards held at Barker Hangar on June 5, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The “You” actress arrived on the red carpet in off-the-shoulder Valentino. The star went simple for the occasion, as the dress fitted much like a corset. The long sleeves and structured bodice transitioned into a rounded short skirt. The dress had two pleats in the front, adding to the structure.

Ortega accessorized with chunky silver rings, stacked silver necklaces, and square silver hoops that matched her metallic painted nails.

Jenna Ortega at the MTV Movie & TV Awards held at Barker Hangar on June 5, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ortega stands at only 5-foot-1, meaning that she usually needs a good platform or chunky boot to give her some extra inches. The star stood tall in black pointed platforms, taking her to soaring heights. with  a thick platform, pointed toes and tall heel. The extra height elongates the star while making her a presence on the carpet for the rest of the night.

Jenna Ortega at the MTV Movie & TV Awards held at Barker Hangar on June 5, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5 in Los Angeles honor the year’s best television and film in a fan-voted award ceremony. This year, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” leads the pack with seven nominations, while “Euphoria” is a close second with six nods. Two new categories were also added for the 2022 ceremony: Best Song and “Here for the Hookup.” Vanessa Hudgens hosts this year’s ceremony, which marks the 30th year of the awards show. As always, winners will go home with a coveted golden popcorn trophy. The main awards show is followed by the second annual MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which was prerecorded on June 2 and honors the best of reality TV, talk shows, and documentaries. 

