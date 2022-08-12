×
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Goes Chicly Romantic in Lace-Trim Floral Midi Dress for Date Night at Giorgio Baldi Restaurant

By Amina Ayoud
Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Are Seen Exiting From Dinner At Giorgio Ibaldi In Los Angeles
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos were spotted in chic style leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles on Aug. 11. The couple walked hand-in-hand as they exited Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant that counts Rihanna as a fan.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are seen exiting from dinner at Giorgio Ibaldi in Los Angeles on Aug. 12, 2022.
The girlfriend of Amazon founder Bezos wore a white midi dress with lacy trim that lined the plunging bodice. The see-through trim also made up most of the skirt, the fabric tapering as it moved lower, elongating the hemline.

This type of dress can read casual or elegant. The midi dress is often defined as any dress having a hemline a few inches below the knee to a few inches above the ankle. Midi dresses were popularized in the 1940s as a medium between risque flapper-esque fashion and more conservative floor-length skirts.

Sanchez accessorized the summery dress with chunky black sunglasses.

Bezos wore a striped white button-up tucked into fitted gray slacks. The trousers were secured in place with a thin gray belt with silver hardware.

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are seen exiting from dinner at Giorgio Ibaldi in Los Angeles on Aug. 12, 2022.
While the journalist’s feet were cut out of frame, it’s not hard to guess what the star might be wearing. Sanchez usually wears versatile nude and black heels on the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin.

Sanchez has kept herself busy, having recently dancing at a Jewel concert in black skinny jeans and a white tank top. The tank had thick shoulder straps and a scoop, rounded neckline. Sanchez also wore a shoulder bag and let her hair down for the occasion.

The “View” guest host’s off-duty ensembles feature sneakers by Alexander McQueen, Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Chloé rubber boots. She also opts for reliable sandals with gladiator-style thick criss-crossed straps in neutral hues for day-to-day wear.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Sanchez’s standout style moments over the years. 

