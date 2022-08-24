Jason Momoa Slips on Thong Sandals for ‘James Corden’ Before Dapper Makeover in Suit & Loafers for ‘See’ Red Carpet Premiere

Jason Momoa made an unusual and comfortable footwear choice for “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Tuesday. The actor appeared in thong sandals while he sat down with James Corden and Kristen Bell for a fun conversation.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Tuesday, August 23, 2022, with guests Kristen Bell, Jason Momoa, and musical guests Meghan Trainor ft Teddy Swims. CREDIT: CBS

Backstage, Momoa posed for pictures completely barefoot, showing his tropical style for the show. The actor, however, completely changed his outfit later for the Season 3 Premiere of Apple TV’s “See.”

Jason Momoa for The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Tuesday CREDIT: CBS / Terence Patrick

Momoa stepped out on the red carpet for the premiere at the Directors Guild of America Theater Complex on Aug. 23, in Los Angeles, wearing a sleek black suit that included a fitted jacket and matching trousers. The “Aquaman” star wore a black tee underneath the blazer, offering the star an extra layer.

Jason Momoa at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Apple TV+’s Original Series ‘See’ Season 3 held at Directors Guild of America Theater Complex on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Momoa donned thick black framed glasses, making the former “Baywatch” lifeguard look sophisticated. Further accessorizing, he wore layered beaded and pendant necklaces, gold chain bracelets, and chunky statement rings that made the suiting situation even more casual. The Hawaii native also carried a cream-colored clutch with a silver chain and clasp.

Jason Momoa at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Apple TV+’s Original Series ‘See’ Season 3 held at Directors Guild of America Theater Complex on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Often the “Mananalu” founder will dress down traditionally formal wear with the help of certain accessories or footwear that make things like suiting more accessible and easy to wear. Momoa added black leather loafers into the equation, further playing upon the relaxed nature of the ensemble. The shoes were studded with silver and boasted a slightly elevated chunky heel with no backing, leaving the actor room to slip in and out of the loafers as needed.

Jason Momoa at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Apple TV+’s Original Series ‘See’ Season 3 held at Directors Guild of America Theater Complex on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders. Loafers were first popularized in the 1950s amongst men, yet evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes. For men, loafers tend to be business-casual shoes; for women, they can also be lug-sole shoes synonymous with schoolgirl style.

“See” is an American science fiction drama television series produced for Apple TV+ starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard in leading roles. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic dystopia in the distant future where a tribe believes that two of its children have the mythical power to see. The third season of the post-apocalyptic smash hit premieres globally on Aug. 26, 2022.

