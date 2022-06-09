Jazmine Sullivan Makes a Case for Sheer Tights in High-Slit Gown & Peep-Toe Sandals at Time 100 Gala

Time gathered its 100 most influential stars for their annual gala honoring the movers, shakers, and innovators that made the list at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. The list, now in its nineteenth year, recognizes the impact, innovation, and achievement of the world’s most influential individuals.

Jazmine Sullivan joined a roster of A-listers at the star-studded affair like Mary J. Blige, Zendaya and Dwyane Wade. The two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B songstress was dressed to the nines in a white Raven Maxi Dress by luxury fashion designer Hanifa. Structured with a flattering silhouette, the Raven Maxi is effortlessly chic. Providing an array of stunning details, including an asymmetrical design with a thigh-high side slit, dramatic cuffs and intricate ruching.

Jazmine Sullivan attends the Time 100 Gala at the Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 8, 2022. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Jazmine Sullivan at the TIME 100 gala held at Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center on June 8, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

The “Pick Up Your Feelings” singer complemented the ensemble with sheer tights, large diamond hoop earrings and a chunky emerald ring. To give her look a glamorous touch, Sullivan parted her sleek bob on the side and added metallic eyeshadow with a neutral glossy pout.

The slit in her dress allowed for a peak at her footwear choice, which appeared to be a pair of black peep-toe sandals. The shoe style featured a wide cuff around the ankle and sat atop a block heel.

Jazmine Sullivan on the red carpet at the Time 100 Gala at the Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 8, 2022. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

The TIME100 Gala, hosted by Time magazine, celebrates the publication’s annual issue and list of the 100 most influential people in the world. This year’s occasion, held at Jazz at Lincoln Center, was hosted by actor Simu Liu and featured performances by Mary J. Blige and Miranda Lambert — all 2022 honorees themselves. The event also featured a star-studded guest list, including Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried, Bill Gates, Quinta Brunson.