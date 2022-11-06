Janet Jackson Goes Dark in Jet-Black Jumpsuit and Platform Boots at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2022

Janet Jackson brought power dressing to the stage at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Arriving at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the Grammy Award-winning star wore a power-pose-worthy jumpsuit. Her black silk piece included a high neckline, buttoned bodice and pointed collar, giving it an elevated suiting effect. Long sleeves and padded shoulders, as well as flowing legs and a set of thin gold square hoop earrings, finished her attire for the special occasion. The attire wasn’t just seen on red carpet, however; Jackson also wore the dynamic ensemble while inducting Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis with their Musical Excellence award onstage.

Janet Jackson attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Janet Jackson attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

When it came to footwear, Jackson streamlined her ensemble with a pair of sky-high boots. The “Nasty” singer’s shoes featured black leather uppers with rounded toes, given an extra height boost by tiered stacked soles. The thick-soled pair was complete with a towering set of block heels; though they weren’t fully visible beneath her jumpsuit’s hems, the style likely totaled 5-6 inches in height. The set added a dynamic finish to Jackson’s bold outfit, proving the power of elevated details when it comes to monochrome dressing.

A closer look at Jackson’s platform heels. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honors musicians and artists who have significantly contributed to the development of rock and roll, who will be commemorated in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland. This year’s ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, was hosted by Bevy Smith. 2022 Inductees included Dolly Parton, Eminem, Carly Simon, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran and Eurythmics.

