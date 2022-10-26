Janet Jackson Suits Up in Alexander McQueen Blazer Dress & Thigh-High Boots for Fashion Trust Arabia Awards

Janet Jackson had another Alexander McQueen moment during the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards at The National Museum of Qatar on Oct. 26 in Doha, Qatar. Jackson suited up in a menswear-inspired ensemble.

The “Scream” songstress, who was photographed alongside fellow singer Paula Abdul, paired her tailored look with striking footwear.

Jackson styled a collared crisp white button-up which she paired alongside an oversized double-breasted black blazer dress. The sleek style featured a gradient skirt that started opaque and began to sheer out as it reached the hem.

Altering the silhouette, the garment was brought inwards with a black belt. Jackson wore her dark brown braided locks up in a chic high bun and accessorized with a gold and black brass knuckle clutch, a signature piece from the McQueen brand.

The singer added a bit of edge with a pair of black thigh-high leather boots with a round sole and sharp gold accented stiletto heels that had Jackson towering over the crowd. Along with the accented heels, the boots were fitted with triangular toes.

Jackson’s style ranges from slick to sporty. The star often favors sky-high footwear by Christian Louboutin on and off stage, featuring platform sandals, boots, and pointed-toe pumps. On the red carpet, she’s also been spotted in heels from luxury labels including Nicholas Kirkwood, Lanvin, Versace. For off-duty looks, the musician favors a range of styles, including Alaïa lace-up boots, R13 platform sneakers, and Nike sneakers.

