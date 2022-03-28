Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano.
The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline.
To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and chain earrings on both ears, and carried a tiny top-handle black handbag. The Grammy-nominated rapper and singer continued turning heads with her blond hair that was styled in two space buns.
When it came down to footwear, Monae amped up the glamour with a pair of black strappy stiletto sandals. The high heel silhouette was complete with a strap across the toe and around the back for extra support. She added another eye-catching detail to her look with a bold striped pedicure.
The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards, which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.
