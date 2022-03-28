Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano.

The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline.

Janelle Monae arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

Janelle Monae attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, CA on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and chain earrings on both ears, and carried a tiny top-handle black handbag. The Grammy-nominated rapper and singer continued turning heads with her blond hair that was styled in two space buns.

Janelle Monae at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

When it came down to footwear, Monae amped up the glamour with a pair of black strappy stiletto sandals. The high heel silhouette was complete with a strap across the toe and around the back for extra support. She added another eye-catching detail to her look with a bold striped pedicure.

A closer look at Janelle Monae’s black sandals. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards, which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

