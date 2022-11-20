Janelle Monae Gets Slick in Sheer Gown and Hidden Peep-Toe Heels at Governors Awards 2022

Janelle Monae went dark for the 13th annual Governors Awards.

Arriving at Fairmont Century Plaza for the occasion, Monae wore a flowing black gown. Styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, the “Knives Out” star’s Giambattista Valli ensemble featured a black silk bodice with a plunging neckline and flowing sheer pleated skirt. Adding romantic surrealism to the piece was a high-necked top base covered in looped black embroidery, much like medieval lattice, as well as a silver crystal-embellished waistline. Completing Monae’s ensemble were sparkling diamond rings

Janelle Monae attends the 2022 Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to shoes, the “Dirty Computer” singer’s footwear was not fully visible. However, her heels of choice for the evening appeared to feature a peep-toe silhouette with curved front straps and thin ankle straps. The set, likely crafted from matching leather, velvet or suede, appeared to feature heels totaling at least 4-5 inches in height for a monochrome height boost.

Janelle Monae attends the 2022 Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Governors Awards honor longtime talents in the film industry, as well as serve as a campaign for Oscar contenders. This year’s ceremony, held by the Academy at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, was hosted by Mindy Kaling. The evening awarded honorary Oscar Awards to Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren and Peter Weir, as well as the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to Michael J. Fox. The occasion also included numerous star attendees, including Cher, Margot Robbie, Janelle Monáe, Jennifer Lawrence, Florence Pugh, Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser and Tom Hanks.

