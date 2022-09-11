Janelle Monae Gleams in Futuristic Gown and Gold Sandals at the Toronto International Film Festival

Janelle Monae brought futuristic style to the 2022 Toronto Film Festival for the premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story.” The film, a sequel to the 2019 mystery film “Knives Out,” stars Monae, Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline and Kathryn Hahn, and arrives to Netflix on December 23.

Arriving at the film’s premiere, Monae posed on the red carpet in a sweeping gown by Iris Van Herpen. Her Cosmogonic Myth style, hailing from Herpen’s Fall 2022 couture collection, featured a transparent sculpted bodice mimicking a spiked spine that encircled her neck. The 3D-printed piece was draped with cream banana leaf fabric to create an asymmetric train, thigh-high slit and numerous cutouts. Completing Monae’s Alexandra Mandelkorn-styled ensemble were spike-covered stud earrings and sculpted rings.

Janelle Monae attends the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival premiere of ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ at Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto on Sept. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix

When it came to footwear, Monae allowed her dress to make the greatest statement by opting for a simple set of sandals. Her metallic gold style featured thin front, ankle and slingback straps for a minimalist silhouette. Stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height completed the pair, providing a clean base for the “Dirty Computer” musician’s outfit.

Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson and Janelle Monae attend the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival premiere of ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ at Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto on Sept. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix

The 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) celebrates the art of Canadian cinema. Held from September 8-18, this year’s Festival features a diverse lineup of films, including “The Woman King,” “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” “The Fabelmans,” “My Policeman,” “Bros” and “Butcher’s Crossing.” The occasion also includes the TIFF Industry Conference, which features panels with different industry members and celebrities on the business and art of filmmaking.

PHOTOS: See what other celebrities wore to the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival.