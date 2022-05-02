Janelle Monae Sparkles in Disco Gown, Crystal Headpiece & Hidden Heels at Met Gala 2022

Janelle Monae made a sparkling arrival on the red carpet tonight at the Met Gala in New York City at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Grammy Award-winning musician struck a pose in a sweeping sparkly black gown by Ralph Lauren with a circular train. The backless piece gained added glamour from a built-in headpiece that wrapped around Monae’s head, covered in glittering silver crystals. Completing her ensemble were two large matching cuff bracelets for added glamour – plus a bold red lip and matching sparkly manicure.

The “Pynk” singer’s look, like all of the black and white outfits she’s made her style signature, is an homage to her parents’ uniforms while in the working class — her mother was a janitor and her father was a truck driver — in addition to classic glamour.

Janelle Monae attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” on May 2, 2022. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

For footwear, Monae’s heels were hidden beneath her long skirt. However, it’s likely she wore a metallic, neutral or coordinating pair of sandals, pumps or boots for the occasion. Matching footwear has already become a go-to styling trick at the Met Gala, as seen in looks from the 2022 red carpet worn by Emma Stone, Vanessa Hudgens and Gemma Chan.

Janelle Monae attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” on May 2, 2022. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Janelle Monae attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” on May 2, 2022. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

