Janelle Monae’s Dramatic Outfits for ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Red Carpet Press Tour Includes Feathers, Barely-There Heels & More

Janelle Monae brought her penchant for making style statements to the red carpet while promoting her latest film, f”Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

Monae’s character — like her surprise mid-way through the Netflix film — can be seen throughout the new crime thriller in sleek, elegant attire. That same mindset was applied throughout Monae’s ensembles on the “Glass Onion” press tour, with a sleek spin from the musician’s affinity for avant-garde fashion. Throughout, Monae slipped into sculpted, textured and colorful gowns and suiting from an array of the world’s top designers, including Thom Browne, Christian Siriano, Iris Van Herpen and Elie Saab.

On the shoe front, Monae’s footwear choices were equally sleek. Towering platforms, heeled sandals and sharp boots provided the bases for her numerous outfits, often cast in neutral and tonal metallic hues to allow her clothing to take center stage. Most pairs hailed from luxury brands, including Browne and Stuart Weitzman.

At the first “Glass Onion” premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, Monae served a lesson in power dressing in a dynamic gown by Iris Van Herpen. Her plunging cutout piece featured a thigh-high slit, layered shoulders and a flowing train, accented by clear bone-like paneling across her neck and bodice. Gleaming metallic gold stiletto-heeled sandals completed her ensemble with a smooth finish.

Janelle Monae attends the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival premiere of ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ at Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto on Sept. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix

Monae blossomed at the first “Glass Onion” premiere in Madrid, arriving in a vibrant red Christian Siriano ensemble. Her outfit featured a sheer bodice with a rose-like peplum skirt and matching hat. Open-toed sandals were faintly visible beneath the musician’s sheer-paneled skirt. Thin gold MISHO earrings and a sculpted ring smoothly finished the look.

Janelle Monáe attends the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” European premiere and Closing Night Gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 16, 2022, in London, England. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI

During the film’s U.S. premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Monae packed a punch in a slick cutout gown by Elie Saab. Her ensemble featured a sleek cutout-covered black bodice, which exploded into a flared feathered train in multiple hues of orange, black and green — sleekly paired with gleaming post earrings.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Janelle Monáe attends Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” U.S. premiere at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix) CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

In Paris, Monae hit the red carpet in a jet-black outfit from Alexandre Vauthier. Her ribbed turtleneck dress featured a bold front slit, revealing matching gathered satin pointed-toe boots by Stuart Weitzman.

Janelle Monae attends the “Glass Onion : Une Histoire A Couteaux Tires – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” premiere at La Cinematheque on Dec. 15, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

In London, Monae suited up in sharp style, thanks to Thom Browne. Posing alongside co-star Kate Hudson, Monae’s Browne ensemble featured a windowpane-patterned deep gray coat atop a blue-and-gray striped skirt suit, plaid hat and black-and-white pumps — prettily paired with white socks and the brand’s whimsical Hector handbag.

Kate Hudson and Janelle Monae attend a photocall for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at King’s Cross St. Pancras Station on Dec. 17, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/WireImage

