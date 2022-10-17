×
Janelle Monáe Is a Red Rose in Christian Siriano Dress with Dramatic Headpiece & Floral Sandals at ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere

By Natalia Finnis-Smart
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” European Premiere Closing Night Gala – 66th BFI London Film Festival
Janelle Monáe was a piece of art at the European premiere and Closing Night Gala for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” during the 66th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 16.

The “Antebellum” actress arrived at the event in a red monochromatic Christian Siriano ensemble from the designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Her look entailed a see-through mesh, and a flowing turtleneck cape dress worn over a bandeau top in the same hue. Monáe layered the chiffon piece with a voluminous, puffed skirt and a headwear piece in an identical, dramatic composition.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Janelle Monáe attends the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" European Premiere and Closing Night Gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI)
Janelle Monáe attends the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” European premiere and Closing Night Gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 16, 2022, in London.
CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI

Monáe accessorized with MISHO’s Katana Leo Earrings, which comprised a lion’s head engraved at part of the jewelry piece’s top and a spiral hoop arrangement. Glamwise, Monáe matched her outfit’s chromatic theme with fiery red eyeshadow applied around and underneath her eyes, along with winged eyeliner.

As for footwear, she continued her look’s cohesive color palette with red sandals that entailed an ankle strap element and platform heel. The shoes also featured floral detailing.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Janelle Monáe attends the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" European Premiere and Closing Night Gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI)
Janelle Monáe attends the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” European Premiere and Closing Night Gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 16, 2022, in London.
CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI

Monáe has slipped into similarly designed shoes. For the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, she stepped out in metallic-toned ones that matched her angelic Iris Van Herpen sculpted cutout dress. The songstress has frequently opted for these standout shoe styles by Fabrizio Viti, Larroudé, Jimmy Choo, and Ralph Lauren, which compliment her bold outfit choices, especially on the red carpet.

At the London showing of “Rambert’s Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby,” she slipped into a pair of polished pumps in black with an ankle strap element, block heel, and peep toe design. She layered the geometric shoe over fishnet embroidered stockings and wore a bright red trench coat cape with a black top underneath, gloves, and a beret in a noir hue.

PHOTOS: Janelle Monae’s Ethereal Cloud-Like Dramatic Met Gala Dress Arrival

