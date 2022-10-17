Janelle Monáe Is a Red Rose in Christian Siriano Dress with Dramatic Headpiece & Floral Sandals at ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere

Janelle Monáe was a piece of art at the European premiere and Closing Night Gala for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” during the 66th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 16.

The “Antebellum” actress arrived at the event in a red monochromatic Christian Siriano ensemble from the designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Her look entailed a see-through mesh, and a flowing turtleneck cape dress worn over a bandeau top in the same hue. Monáe layered the chiffon piece with a voluminous, puffed skirt and a headwear piece in an identical, dramatic composition.

Janelle Monáe attends the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” European premiere and Closing Night Gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 16, 2022, in London. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI

Monáe accessorized with MISHO’s Katana Leo Earrings, which comprised a lion’s head engraved at part of the jewelry piece’s top and a spiral hoop arrangement. Glamwise, Monáe matched her outfit’s chromatic theme with fiery red eyeshadow applied around and underneath her eyes, along with winged eyeliner.

Related Keke Palmer Is Military-Chic in Cargo Vest & Matching Skirt with Hidden Heels at the Newport Beach Film Festival Alexa Demie Revamps Balenciaga's Heeled Catsuit with Crystal Mesh at Academy Museum Gala 2022 Kaia Gerber Takes a Sheer Spin in Alaïa Illusion Gown at Academy Museum Gala 2022

As for footwear, she continued her look’s cohesive color palette with red sandals that entailed an ankle strap element and platform heel. The shoes also featured floral detailing.

Janelle Monáe attends the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” European Premiere and Closing Night Gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 16, 2022, in London. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI

Monáe has slipped into similarly designed shoes. For the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, she stepped out in metallic-toned ones that matched her angelic Iris Van Herpen sculpted cutout dress. The songstress has frequently opted for these standout shoe styles by Fabrizio Viti, Larroudé, Jimmy Choo, and Ralph Lauren, which compliment her bold outfit choices, especially on the red carpet.

At the London showing of “Rambert’s Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby,” she slipped into a pair of polished pumps in black with an ankle strap element, block heel, and peep toe design. She layered the geometric shoe over fishnet embroidered stockings and wore a bright red trench coat cape with a black top underneath, gloves, and a beret in a noir hue.

PHOTOS: Janelle Monae’s Ethereal Cloud-Like Dramatic Met Gala Dress Arrival