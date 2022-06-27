Janelle Monae Amps Bondage Inspiration in Harness Dress & Platform Heels on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Janelle Monae wore an illusive dress to the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The singer has been extremely busy this month thanks to Pride, but regardless of that fact, Monae still managed to pull off an amazing look.

Janelle Monáe at the 2022 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Monae stepped onto the carpet in a see-through gown by Roberto Cavalli. The dress was comprised of a strappy bodice with multiple leather straps that recalled BDSM style. The star wore a black velvety tube top under the harness, the top adorned with large black rose applique. The harness wrapped around the star’s waist just below the chest and connected to the skirt with little silver clasps.

The skirt was made of a sheer black fabric that draped and cascaded down the singer’s form. Monae accessorized with black and silver bangles, a chunky silver ring, and dangling silver earrings.

Monae also wore black platform heels with peep-toe detailing, giving the star an extra boost. Monae has always been a fan of pushing the fashion envelope and this look is no exception.

Janelle Monáe at the 2022 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The BET Awards celebrate the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes, and more throughout various entertainment fields. The first BET Awards took place in 2001 to celebrate Black culture and Black excellence. Taraji P. Henson is the host of this year’s show with performances by Lizzo, Latto, and Jack Harlow. Leading nominations include Doja Cat with six nods, Ari Lennox, and Drake with four nods each.

