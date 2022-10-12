Jamie Lee Curtis Gleams in Red Crystal-Veil Dress & Hidden Heels at ‘Halloween Ends’ Premiere

Jamie Lee Curtis brought a sleek take to red carpet glamour at the premiere of “Halloween Ends.” Curtis stars as Laurie Strode in the final film of the revived “Halloween” horror trilogy — a role she originated in the franchise’s first 1978 film — which launches in theaters on Oct. 14.

Curtis hit the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood in an elegant red Ralph Lauren gown. Her sweeping off-the-shoulder style featured a delicate overlay composed of sparkling black crystals, creating a draped silhouette. The “Freaky Friday” star’s glittering ensemble was complete with swirling floral diamond post earrings by Cathy Waterman.

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the “Halloween Ends” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood on Oct. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis and Andi Matichak attend the “Halloween Ends” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood on Oct. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

When it came to footwear, Curtis’ shoes were hidden beneath her gown’s long hem. However, it’s likely the actress’ footwear featured a pointed-toe silhouette with thin heels, a signature of hers on the red carpet in recent years. The star often wears coordinating pairs with formal ensembles suggesting her shoes featured a black or red hue.

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the “Halloween Ends” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood on Oct. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Curtis’ shoe style is sharp and elegant. On the red carpet, the “Scream Queens” actress frequently wears kitten and stiletto-heeled pointed-toe pumps, mules and sandals, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin. Over the years, Curtis has also been spotted in open-toed pumps and strappy sandals from a range of brands, including Nine West. When off-duty, the actress can be spotted in neutral-toned thong sandals and New Balance sneakers, as well.

