Jameson Williams Goes Red-Hot in Highwater Pants & Louis Vuitton x Virgil Abloh Sneakers to NFL Draft 2022

To say it’s a big night for Jameson Williams would be a major understatement. The 21-year-old wide receiver for the Alabama Crimson Tide is slated to be a No. 1 draft pick during the 2022 NFL Draft. When it comes to dressing for the career-defining day, Williams is rolling in red-hot for the occasion, thanks to a bold suit and flashy accessories. Talk about dressing for the job you want.

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams arrives on the red carpet before the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. CREDIT: AP

To walk the NFL Draft purple carpet and find out his football fate today in Las Vegas, Williams wore a bold red suit paired with a crisp white button-down shirt with a matching pocket square for added pizzazz. His tailored pants were in a unique high-water style, hitting right above his ankle for some additional flair.

For footwear, Williams wore a pair of coveted red and white Louis Vuitton x Virgil Abloh limited-edition trainers. Williams paired the bold cherry look with a weighty diamond-encrusted platinum chain complete with a large pendant. The in-demand player also wore a diamond pavé grill on his teeth and a matching platinum and diamond watch.

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams walks to the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. CREDIT: AP

Williams, who is a junior at Alabama, has been a fan-favorite player for the Crimson Tide over the past year. Williams previously played football at Ohio State for two seasons before transferring to Alabama for the 2021 college football season.

Williams notably suffered a torn ACL in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, which he is still working to recover from. The star player finished the 2021 season with 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. Predictably, Williams was named an All-American wide receiver for the 2021-2022 year.

