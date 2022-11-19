Jake Gyllenhaal Prioritizes Comfort in a Slouchy Bomber Jacket and Sleek Black Dress Shoes

Jake Gyllenhaal attended the “Strange World” family gala screening at Cineworld, Leicester Square today in London. Bundling up, the “Brokeback Mountain” actor embodied fall in warm hues and sharp black footwear.

Jake Gyllenhaal attends the “Strange World” Family Gala Screening – Arrivals at Picturehouse Central on Nov. 19, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

Layering up, Gyllenhaal shrugged on a copper bomber jacket which he wore overtop a mauve button up shirt with a silky texture and wooden closures. On bottom, the thespian wore black trousers with a wide and baggy and a white drawstring tied to bring in the waistline. Gyllenhaal accessorized plainly with a few neutral rings to complete the look.

Sticking to the classics, Gyllenhaal stepped onto the carpet in a classic pair of black dress shoes with thin black laces, the leather footwear offering the “Donnie Darko” star a wide range of movement while traversing the flash of cameras. The formal footwear included short squared heels and a streamlined silhouette with a glossy patent leather finish. The reliable style is a closet staple for many men for its versatility and comfort.

Gyllenhaal’s known for his sharp red carpet style, which often includes suits and shirts with tonal colors, sharp cuts and bold prints from brands like The Row, Valentino and Brioni. Shoe-wise, the actor often opts for polished boots, lace-up and slip-on loafers from designers like Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, he can regularly be seen in Adidas and Nike sneakers, as well as Timberland boots. Recently, the actor also appeared in campaigns as the face of Prada’s Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance.

“Strange World” is a Disney original action-adventure movie that allows viewers to journey deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await with the legendary Clades, a family of explorers, whose differences threaten to topple their latest — and by far — most crucial mission. Star-studded cast members include Dennis Quaid, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu among others.

