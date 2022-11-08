×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jaden Smith Spins Classic Suiting With Ruffled Tuxedo & Chunky Boots at CFDA Awards 2022

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Jaden Smith
Lenny Kravitz
Keke Palmer
Amanda Seyfried
Christina Ricci
View Gallery 32 Images

Jaden Smith put a trendy twist on classic suiting for the 2022 CFDA Awards. The annual fashion affair is being held at Casa Cipriani in New York City tonight.

Smith pulled out a textured tuxedo for the occasion. The Grammy-nominated rapper and singer wore a ruffled blazer. The overcoat included sleek lapels and a side slant pocket. He teamed the piece with a velvet vest and a crisp, white button-down shirt that featured dramatic cuffs that had small circle cutouts. The “Karate Kid” actor complemented his tops with matching trousers and added a small black bowtie.

Jaden Smith, CFDA Awards, Suit, Red Carpet
Jaden Smith arrives at the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7, 2022 in New York.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Smith completed his look with a pair of black boots. The shoe style had a round outsole and rugged edge for greater traction. When it comes to fall fashion, no item holds a spot more dear and near to our hearts than boots. The shoe style easily adds a chic touch to any wardrobe and offers endless versatility.

Related

Lenny Kravitz Receives Fashion Icon Award in Cutout Blazer & Leather Boots at CFDA Awards 2022

Martha Stewart Slips On Towering Gold Platforms & Brown Dress for CFDA Awards 2022

Irina Shayk Styles Sheer Pleated Skirt With Leather Oxfords at CFDA Awards 2022

Jaden Smith, CFDA Awards, Suit, Boots
Jaden Smith arrives at the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7, 2022 in New York.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Smith’s personal style ranges from skate-inspired to utterly futuristic. He is also a top figure in the fashion world; aside from founding his own clothing brand, he’s also starred in Vuitton and Levi’s campaigns, launched collaborations with New Balance and attended Fashion Month shows for brands Hood by Air and Gypsy Sport.

The CFDA Awards honor the top designers and figures in the American fashion industry. This year’s Awards, held in New York City, will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne. In partnership with Amazon Fashion, the event will honor a range of individuals changing the fashion landscape today, including the late Virgil Abloh, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Wilson and Law Roach. The occasion also features a variety of star presenters, including Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Keke Palmer and Amy Schumer. 

PHOTOS: Discover all the celebrity arrivals at the 2022 CFDA Awards in the gallery.

FILA Sponsored By FILA

All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection

FILA and the Shakur Estate launch special-edition collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad