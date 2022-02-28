Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Make the Perfect Pair in Matching Navy Outfits at 2022 SAG Awards

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith proved they still make the perfect pair on the red carpet—matching outfits included—at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. Smith is notably nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his starring role in the drama film “King Richard.”

Pinkett Smith arrived in a sweeping navy blue Gareth Pugh dress, which included a dramatic bunched skirt. The vintage number featured structured shoulders and two lightly contrasting black sleeves, creating a layered edgy moment. She gave the dynamic gown an elegant sparkle with an intricate diamond necklace and stud earrings—and smoothly matched her husband, who wore a three-piece navy and black suit.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Feb. 27, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

“It’s something I bought awhile ago,” Pinkett Smith shared with Laverne Cox for E! while discussing her dress on the red carpet. “Had it in the closet, and I was like, ‘You know what? I think girl is ready for the SAG Awards.’ So, pulled it out.”

Jada Pinkett Smith arrives at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Feb. 27, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

For footwear, Pinkett Smith’s weren’t visible beneath her gown’s bold skirt. However, it’s likely she paired the Pugh piece with pointed-toe pumps or platform sandals for a stylish height boost—which were two of the evening’s top shoe silhouettes.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Feb. 27, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards takes place on The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET and is airing live on TNT and TBS. For the first time in the show’s history, it will also be put onto HBO Max the following day for anyone who missed the action or simply wants to relive it.

Top nominees at the 2022 SAG Awards include “House of Gucci” and “The Power of the Dog.” On the TV side, “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” lead nominations. The ceremony will include an opening featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr and Daveed Diggs. Presenters include Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Jesse Plemons, Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault, Selena Gomez, Tony Goldwyn, Reese Witherspoon, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mira Sorvino, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alexandra Daddario, Rosario Dawson, Ross Butler and Vanessa Hudgens.

