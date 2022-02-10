×
Jada Pinkett Smith Shines Bright in Yellow Trench and Sparkly Heels for ‘Bel-Air’ Premiere

By Jacorey Moon
Jada Pinkett-Smith makes a bold statement in yellow.

“The Matrix Revolutions” star attended the Los Angeles premiere party and drive-thru screening of Peacock’s newest series, “Bel-Air.” Alongside Pinkett-Smith was her husband — and executive producer for the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reboot, Will Smith.

Jada Pinkett-Smith, yellow trench, glittery heels, Feb. 09 2022
Jada Pinkett-Smith at the “Bel-Air” premiere party and drive-thru screening in Los Angeles on Feb. 08, 2022.
Jada Pinkett-Smith, yellow trench, glittery heels, Feb. 09 2022
Jada Pinkett-Smith at the “Bel-Air” premiere party and drive-thru screening in Los Angeles on Feb. 08, 2022.
For the outfit, Pinkett-Smith wore an extra-long yellow trench coat that swept the ground and created a train. Underneath, she wore a leather oatmeal-colored jumpsuit consisting of a large collar and a big silver zipper down the middle of the garment. It also incorporated waist snaps and angular zippers. At the bottom, the suit had a jogger-like effect.

Jada Pinkett-Smith, yellow trench, glittery heels, Feb. 09 2022
A closer look at Jada Pinkett-Smith’s glittery shoes.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To complete everything, Pinkett-Smith donned a pair of glittery mules that featured a sleek upper decked out in crystals. The shoes elevated Pinkett-Smith’s attire with a slight touch of color contrast due to the neutral color of the heels while also lending some sparkle to her ensemble.

When it comes to Pinkett-Smith’s essential clothing style, she has an artsy and unique approach to clothing, and her red-carpet pictures and Instagram feed reflects that idea fully. For example, when she graced the carpet for the “Matrix Resurrections” film, she wore a red strapless dress and see-through heels for a sophisticated feel. And for the “King Richard” premiere, she wore an ethereal Vivienne Westwood gown for a whimsical yet regal look.

The “Red Table Talk” host has also done work within the fashion industry. Recently, she donned an outfit from her children Jaden and Willow’s clothing line MSFTSrep and modeled it in an image seen on her Instagram page.

Click through the gallery to see Pinkett-Smith’s red carpet style through the years.

