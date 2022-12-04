Jack Harlow Pops in Cranberry Shirt and Trousers at Variety Hitmaker’s Brunch 2022

Jack Harlow was sharply outfitted for the 2022 Variety Hitmaker’s Brunch.

The Footwear News cover star hit the red carpet at City Market Social House in Los Angeles for the occasion, wearing a monochrome maroon ensemble. His attire included a collared button-up shirt accented with light cream buttons, paired with matching trousers in a cranberry hue. Small silver stud earrings completed his look.

Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa attend Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers Brunch at City Market Social House in Los Angeles on Dec. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Craig Kallman, Jack Harlow, and Max Lousada attend Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers Brunch at City Market Social House in Los Angeles on Dec. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Harlow’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s highly likely he wore a pair of lace-up loafers or sneakers for the occasion, which he’s previously donned on past red carpets. During the occasion, the “First Class” musician also took the opportunity to take photos with star attendees including H.E.R. and Dua Lipa.

Jack Harlow and H.E.R. attend Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers Brunch at City Market Social House in Los Angeles on Dec. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Variety Hitmakers Brunch honors the musicians behind the year’s top 25 songs. This year’s honorees included Dua Lipa and Elton John, as well as Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Latto and Omar Apollo. The event, held at City Market Social House in Los Angeles, was also attended by stars including Jack Harlow, Kim Petras, Rita Wilson and Justin Tranter.

