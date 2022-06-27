Jack Harlow Wears Lil Nas X Tribute Shirt & Stacked Glossy Loafers on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

The 2022 BET Awards are in full swing. Culture’s biggest night is taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. The annual event is set to be a star-studded affair with Lil Wayne, Roddy Rich, Chance The Rapper, Muni Long and Latto taking the stage.

Jack Harlow is slated to join the incredible lineup. Ahead of his performance, the “First Class” rapper hit the red carpet. Harlow was casually dressed for the evening, sporting a short-sleeve Lil Nas X T-shirt. Harlow teamed his top with black trousers. He added a silver chain belt that draped on the side.

Jack Harlow at the 2022 BET Awards held at the,Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on June 26, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Harlow continued to put his own signature flair on the look with clear square frames and a silver watch. When it came down to footwear, the “Whats Poppin” artist continued with a monochromatic aesthetic and finished off his fit with a pair of patent leather loafers.

The silhouette had a sleek shine, premium laces, comfortable absorbing insoles and stacked heel. Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders. Loafers were first popularized in the 1950s amongst men, yet evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes. For men, loafers tend to be business-casual shoes; for women, they can also be lug-sole shoes synonymous with schoolgirl style.

Jack Harlow at the 2022 BET Awards held at the,Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on June 26, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The BET Awards celebrates the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. The first BET Awards took place in 2001 to celebrate Black culture and Black excellence. Taraji P. Henson is the host of this year’s show with performances by Lizzo, Latto and Jack Harlow. Leading nominations include Doja Cat with six nods, Ari Lennox and Drake with four nods each.

