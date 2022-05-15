Jack Harlow Keeps Things Smooth in Sharp Suit & Suede Shoes at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Jack Harlow was sharply suited at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Harlow’s latest appearance comes a week after releasing his new album, “Come Home the Kids Miss You.” This is his second studio album, which includes his chart-topping hits “First Class” and “Nail Tech.”

The rapper looked dapper as he lead the way in an all-black ensemble. Harlow’s outfit consisted of a dark suit jacket that had structured shoulders and sleek lapels. He teamed the overcoat with a black button down shirt and matching tie.

Jack Harlow at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Brenton Ho for Billboard

Harlow continued with a monochromatic aesthetic by completing his look with black pants. The bottoms were steamed with seamed creases. The sharp hemline on his pants help to show off his shoes. To keep things smooth, the “What’s Poppin'” hitmaker rounded out his look with black suede shoes. The shoe style had an almond-shaped toe and firm outsole.

When it comes to fashion, the FN cover star is known for having an incomparable sneaker collection. He has never been shy about his love for New Balance and timeless streetwear pieces.

The Billboard Music Awards are back in Las Vegas, celebrating music’s biggest stars and Diddy is taking the stage as host. The BBMAs will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, in addition to streaming live on Peacock.

Before the televised ceremony has kicked off winners have been already been announced, including Drake, who took home five awards for top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album so far. Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West, meanwhile, have won six. Other top nominees include Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd. Tonight’s performers include Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott, as well as Mary J. Blige, who will receive the Billboard Icon Award.

Discover all of the celebrity arrivals at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 in the gallery.