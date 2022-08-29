×
J Balvin Suits Up With Girlfriend Valentina Ferrer in Sky-High Heels & Drop-Waist Dress at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

By Amina Ayoud
Valentina Ferrer and J Balvin took on the 2022 MTV VMAs red carpet tonight in New Jersey as a couple, the pair showing out in complementary black and white outfits. Ferrer wore a dramatic lengthy halter-style gown fitted with a layered gold chain belt that brought the drop-waist of the garment inwards, shaping the piece further. The dress featured disconnected sleeves and a shiny skirt that jutted out from the long corset-style midsection, creating impressive volume.

Mirroring the chain detailing in her accessories, the former Miss Argentina 2014 donned statement gold rings, a bracelet, and a large necklace that brought the ensemble a welcomed sparkle. Despite the head-turning outfit, Ferrer kept things simple for her hair and makeup, emphasizing her features with a natural glow while her ombré locks were parted down the middle and worn straight down her back.

The model stood a head taller than Balvin, standing at 5-foot-9 and the Colombian singer at 5-foot-7, her heels, although not visible under her gown, no doubt making her taller.

Balvin wore an all-white Louis Vuitton fall 2022 suit with an oversized fit, including a boxy double breasted blazer jacket and pleated trousers. The “Mi Gente” singer wore chic black sunglasses and diamond accessories, completing the look with chunky white low-top sneakers for a sporty addition.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, hosted by Nicki Minaj Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Minaj will notably be recognized with the event’s Vanguard Award for her contributions to the music industry, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be given the Global Icon Award. The 2022 Awards will also include Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and Maneskin. This year’s nominations are led by Harlow, Harry Styles and Doja Cat, tied with eight nominations each.

