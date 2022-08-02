J Balvin Goes Colorfully Blue in Dior With Girlfriend Valentina Ferrer in Gold Sandals at ACE Awards 2022

J Balvin swapped suiting for a colorful streetwear ensemble at the 2022 Accessories Council Excellence (ACE) Awards. The Colombian musician made waves at the event’s ceremony at Cipriani 42nd Street on Monday night, where he was bestowed with the Global Style Icon award.

While accepting his sparkling award at the 26th annual event, Balvin hit the red carpet with girlfriend Valentina Ferrer, wearing a head-to-toe ensemble by Dior. Designed by Kim Jones, Balvin’s outfit featured pale blue corduroy trousers in a wide-leg silhouette. Continuing his oversized look was an equally wide collared shirt, featuring a similar blue tone with an overlaid photographic purple print of skateboarders. A purple wool hat, sparkling ruby and diamond stud earrings and an ombre silver and blue tinsel-like Dior Saddle bag — complete with a chunky gold crossbody chain — finished his ensemble.

J Balvin attends the ACE Awards 2022 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on August 1, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Accessories Council

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer attend the ACE Awards 2022 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on August 1, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ferrer also packed a punch with her ensemble, wearing a strapless black gown with a pointed bodice and daring thigh-high slit. Accenting her sleek dress were minimal accessories, including a gold chain link necklace, stud earrings and a wraparound bangle bracelet. The model completed her ensemble with a snakeskin clutch and metallic gold square-toed sandals.

When it came to footwear, Balvin opted for a set of chunky sneakers, also from Dior. His set featured rounded-toe uppers in a range of blue tones, as well as a lace-up silhouette with stitched quilting reminiscent of the brand’s iconic “Lady” handbag. Finishing the set were molded rubber soles with similar geometric embossments, as well as “Dior” lettering on its toes — creating an elegant ensemble that was streamlined and chicly casual.

Patricia Miller, J Balvin and Barbara Baekgaard attend the ACE Awards 2022 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on August 1, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Accessories Council

J Balvin accepts the Global Style Icon award at the ACE Awards 2022 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on August 1, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Accessories Council

The Accessories Council Excellence (ACE) Awards honor the various designers, brands, companies and more that have meaningfully contributed to the accessories industry. Held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, the black tie ceremony’s 2022 recipients included Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago (Influencers Award), Kurt Geiger London (Brand of the Year), Vera Bradley (Legacy Award) and Veronica Beard (Launch of the Year), as well as Moda Operandi, Victor Glemaud, Rimowa, Lenscrafters, and Ben Clymer of Hodinkee. J Balvin was notably honored with the Global Style Icon award, while designer Josie Natori was bestowed with the Hall of Fame award — the evening’s top honor.

