Red Alert: Izabel Goulart Brings Befeathered Glamour in Hybrid Jumpsuit & Pumps to Cannes Film Festival 2022

Izabel Goulart took colorful cues when dressing for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival this week.

On Tuesday, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel posed on the red carpet in a modern take on formal dressing: a red hybrid jumpsuit with a voluminous skirt. The vibrant red outfit featured slim-fitting pleated legs with a structured strapless bodice.

Izabel Goulart arrives on the red carpet at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Dividing the piece — and giving it a burst of drama worthy of the iconic occasion — was a flowing train coated in wispy feathers, flaring in a peplum silhouette at the waist and trailing behind Goulart as she navigated the carpet.

Goulart elevated her ensemble’s glamorous nature with bold diamond drop earrings. Finishing the look to create a monochrome moment — and perfectly match the red carpet itself — was a pair of scarlet pumps, which included a silky texture and pointed toes. The pair gained added sleekness with thin stiletto heels totaling 4-5 inches in height, simultaneously bestowing Goulart with a daring height boost.

Goulart also took blooming color to new heights while arriving to the festival on Monday, attending a luncheon held by Ralph Lauren and Vogue to celebrate women in film.

For the occasion, the star arrived in a full Ralph Lauren outfit, all smiles as she posed for the press before making her way inside the building. Goulart wore a blue, yellow, white and red plaid collared button-up shirt and a flowing maxi skirt. The long-sleeved top was tucked into a colorful maxi skirt, including layers of fabric and color in blurred geometric floral prints on each panel. The skirt isn’t massive, but rather quite lengthy, eclipsing the model’s shoes under the hem.

Goulart held a leather navy blue clutch with a colorful pattern on it that matched the skirt.

Apart from silver square hoops, the model didn’t wear much jewelry. The look is packed full of different colors and patterns. A neutral shoe like espadrilles or sandal wedges in a tan or cream color could amplify the ensemble by bringing out the bright tones in contrast with the neutrals. It’s a sure-fire way to make sure your brights are bright and your neutrals fade into the background.

Izabel Goulart seen arriving at hotel Martinez during the 75th Cannes Film Festival 2022. CREDIT: Marijo Cobretti / SplashNews.com

The Cannes Film Festival celebrates and previews upcoming international films. Held annually on the French Riviera, this year’s festival, which runs May 17-28, will see a return to its standard live format for the first time since 2019 — though Russians with government ties have been banned from attending in solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war. On the starry front, the 2022 Festival will host more Hollywood-focused films than it has since 2019, where highly anticipated movies “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Armageddon Time” will be shown. Additionally, the prestigious Palm d’Or award, the Festival’s highest prize, will be judged by a jury led by actor Vincent Lindon.

