Issa Rae Reunites With ‘Insecure’ Costar Yvonne Orji in Fringe Dress & Sandals at THR’s Women in Entertainment Gala

Issa Rae pulled out a show-stopping ensemble for The Hollywood Reporter‘s Power 100 Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles on Dec. 7. The Emmy-nominated actress reunited with her “Insecure” costar Yvonne Orji on the pink carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

Rae, who will receive the Equity in Entertainment Award at the ceremony, looked stunning for the event, posing for photos in a lavender Hervé Léger dress from the spring 2023 collection. The sleeveless gown featured a high turtleneck, a plunging scoop neckline, a floor-length fringe skirt and a pleated hemline.

Issa Rae attends The Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 Women in Entertainment Gala presented by Lifetime at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 7, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

(L-R) Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji attend The Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 Women in Entertainment Gala presented by Lifetime at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 7, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: WireImage

To place more emphasis on her look, Rae simply accessorized with oversized silver hoop earrings and slicked her hair back into a braided ponytail. For glam, she coordinated her eyeshadow with her dress and rounded out the look with a glossy neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, the producer seemingly completed her look with a set of sandals. The shoe style had a silver outsole.

Rae often wears sandals, paired with colorful dresses from brands like Sergio Hudson, Alexandre Vauthier and David Koma. She’s also been spotted in metallic pumps as well. When off-duty, the producer will likely step out in high-top sneakers from brands like Converse.

Issa Rae attends The Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 Women in Entertainment Gala presented by Lifetime at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 07, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Hollywood Gala celebrates the top women in the entertainment industry. This year’s event, held in Los Angeles, is presented by Lifetime and includes a keynote from Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. During the occasion, Charlize Theron will be honored with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, and Issa Rae will be awarded with the Equity in Entertainment Award. The event also includes numerous star guests and presenters, including Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie, Janelle Monae, Jamie Lee Curtis and Yvonne Orji.

