Issa Rae Sparkles In Sequin Feather Mini Dress & Crystal-Embellished Mules at Wearable Art Gala 2022

Issa Rae looked sensational at the Wearable Art Gala. The fashion fête was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Oct. 22.

Rae made a dazzling appearance on the red carpet. The “Insecure” creator arrived in a sparkling multi-colored mini dress. The glittering piece featured dramatic feather details on the cuffs of the sleeves and on the hem.

Issa Rae arrives at the 5th Annual WACO Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for Wearable Art Ga

Issa Rae attends the 5th Annual WACO Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for Wearable Art Ga

Committing to this year’s “Harlem Nights” theme, the award-winning actress styled her hair in a chic updo with a low bun on each side. To amp up the glam factor, Rae added diamond stud earrings and a shimmering smokey eye.

When it came down to the shoes, Rae completed her look with Manolo Blahnik‘s Gable Crepe de Chine Buckle Mules. Manolo Blahnik first introduced pilgrim-inspired buckles back in spring ’91 for Isaac Mizrahi’s runway collection and they’ve since become one of the label’s most iconic signatures. Crafted in Italy, these ‘Gable’ mules are set on a 3.5inch heel.

Mules are never too casual or too dressy. The silhouette offers business at the front and party at the back. The modern simplicity of mules enhances your daily styles with a fashionable touch without being too bold or too boring.

Issa Rae attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Wearable Art Gala is an annual event, hosted by Where Art Can Occur (WACO) in Santa Monica at WACO Theater Center. This year’s themed occasion, “Harlem Nights,” celebrated 1920’s-50’s fashion and the legacies of artists including Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald with a dinner, cocktails and art auction. Honorees included Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford, with special musical performances by Andra Day and Chloe and Halle Bailey. The event was notably chaired by Beyonce and Solange Knowles, as well as Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and Bianca Lawson.

