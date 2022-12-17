Issa Rae Gets Festive in Bright Red Pants & Black Knee-High Boots at Amazing Grace Conservatory’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ Event

Issa Rae was festively dressed for Amazing Grace Conservatory’s 25th-anniversary celebration of the “Home For The Holidays” event, which was held at The Beehive in Los Angeles yesterday. The “Insecure” actress kept it simple but stylish for the gathering, donning a bright red outfit.

Rae wore a bright red long-sleeved top with a mock neckline, which she paired with matching fitted pants. The actress layered with an oversized black suede jacket that created a boxy silhouette.

The comedian wore her locks in lengthy braids that cascaded down her shoulders and accessorized her ensemble with glimmering silver studs that hid behind her hair.

When it came down to footwear, Rae slipped into black leather boots by Hanifa. The style featured square toes and an appealing glossy patent leather finish. The boots’ slim fit and sleek leather silhouette transitioned into heels that ranged around 3 to 4 inches in height for a little boost. Although it wasn’t much, the heel height certainly made the writer taller, while streamlining her simple but effective outfit.

Rae often wears sandals, paired with colorful dresses from brands like Sergio Hudson, Alexandre Vauthier and David Koma. She’s also been spotted in metallic pumps as well. When off-duty, the producer will likely step out in high-top sneakers from brands like Converse.

