Issa Rae Goes Green In Ruched Mini Dress With Glittering Sandals for ‘Rap Sh-t’ HBO Max Premiere

Issa Rae was a scene in green while attending the premiere of her new HBO Max comedy series, “Rap Sh!t” held at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The show officially premieres on July 21 and follows two estranged friends from Miami as they reunite to form a rap group.

The “Insecure” star made a vibrant arrival as she posed for photos on the pink carpet. Rae looked stunning in a satin green mini dress. The form-fitting frock was complete with spaghetti straps, a plunging deep V-neckline and ruched detailing throughout.

Issa Rae at the premiere of HBO Max’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ at Hammer Museum on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Brian Feinzimer for Variety

Issa Rae at the premiere of her HBO Max comedy series “RAP SH!T” at Hammer Museum on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Momodu Mansaray

To place more emphasis on her look, Rae styled her hair in a braided ponytail and opted for dewy glam with a glossy neutral pout. She kept her accessories minimal and only added gold hoop earrings, diamond midi rings and pointy yellow nails.

When it came down to the shoes, “The Lovebirds” actress sealed the deal with a set of sparkling sandals. Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-lilke styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the summer.

(L-R) Jonica Booth, RJ Cyler, Syreeta Singleton, Issa Rae, Aida Osman, Sadé Clacken Joseph, KaMillion at the premiere of HBO Max’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ at Hammer Museum on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Brian Feinzimer for Variety

Rae often wears sandals, paired with colorful dresses from brands like Sergio Hudson, Alexandre Vauthier and David Koma. She’s also been spotted in metallic pumps as well. When off-duty, the producer will likely step out in high-top sneakers from brands like Converse.

