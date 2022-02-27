Issa Rae Pops in Hot Pink Gown and Matching Sandals at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Issa Rae went bold at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles.

The “Insecure” star’s look was shared behind-the-scenes by her Hoorae Media’s social media account. For the event, she aimed to stand out in a hot-pink gown with a flowing train. The high-low silhouette featured a minidress base, complete with a strapless shape and pointed front cups with ruched draping for added texture. Rae enhanced her look’s drama with a sparkly gold clutch and diamond rings, topping her outfit with dazzling diamond earrings.

When it came to footwear, the “Lovebirds” star was equally vibrant in a pair of neon pink sandals. The satin style, which perfectly matched her gown, featured a bright ankle and toe strap that created a minimalist shape. The pair also included stiletto heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height—and enhanced Rae’s outfit with a boost of height and drama.

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards recognizes the achievements of people of color across numerous fields, including film, television and music. This year’s ceremony, which takes place at Los Angeles’ Pasadena Civic Center, will be hosted by Anthony Anderson. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex will notably receive the President’s Award for their international social justice efforts; Samuel L. Jackson and Nikole Hannah-Jones, respectively, will receive the NAACP Chairman’s Award and Social Justice Impact Award as well. 2022 nominees include Jennifer Hudson, Will Smith and Jeymes Samuel. The Awards will also feature a performance by Mary J. Blige, as well as appearances by Zendaya, Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Simu Liu, Kerry Washington, Morgan Freeman and more stars.

