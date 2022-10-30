Issa Rae Pops in Red Gown and Lace-Up Heels at ‘Ebony’ Power 100

Issa Rae brought red-hot style to the Ebony Power 100 event in Los Angeles, where she was honored with the evening’s People’s Choice Award.

Arriving at Milk Studios in Los Angeles for the occasion, the “Insecure” creator posed on the red carpet in a vibrant scarlet gown. The award-winning star wore a red column gown, featuring a strapless silhouette with a curved draped bodice. The piece was complete with a slim-fitting gown, accented by a thigh-high silhouette. Rae’s ensemble was finished with curved sparkling diamond post earrings.

Issa Rae attends the ‘Ebony’ 100 event at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Oct. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GROUP

When it came to footwear, Rae’s ensemble was finished with a set of heeled sandals. Her style was composed from glossy patent leather, cast in a similarly bright red hue. The pair included Y2K-esque square-toed soles, accented with cutout toe straps. Thin straps that wrapped around Rae’s calves finished the set with a slick finish. Though her heels were not visible, the style likely featured 3-4-inch stiletto heels — similarly to its traditional silhouette.

Issa Rae speaks onstage at the ‘Ebony’ 100 event at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Oct. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GROUP

The Ebony Power 100, the annual awards ceremony for Ebony magazine, celebrated its 2022 event at Milk Studios in Los Angeles this year. The occasion, which honored the accomplishments of Black leaders in business, media, activism and more, was hosted by comedian Amber Ruffin and featured musical performances by Myles Frost and Tobe Nwigwe. This year’s honorees included Issa Rae, Spike Lee, Maurice Cooper and the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” cast, with a star-studded guest list including Quinta Brunson, Janelle Monae, Garcelle Beauvais and Meagan Good.

