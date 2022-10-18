Issa Rae Makes Bold Statement in Neon Orange Dress With Metallic Sandals at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala 2022

The entertainment industry’s biggest stars attended Elle’s 29th annual Women In Hollywood event, hosted at The Getty Center in Los Angeles on Monday. Issa Rae was one of the many superstars to be honored at the celebration.

Rae’s acceptance speech certainly didn’t disappoint and neither did her outfit. The “Insecure” creator appeared in vibrant style on the black carpet. Rae wore a custom neon orange gown by Mônot. The strapless piece had a modest train and a small slit at the center.

Issa Rae arrives at ELLE’s 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at The Getty Center on Oct. 17, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for ELLE

Issa Rae arrives at the 29th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood celebration held at The Getty Center in Los Angeles on Oct.17, 2022. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA The award-winning actress accentuated her look with a long bubble ponytail and several jewels including dainty diamond drop earrings, thin bracelets and chunky midi rings. For glam, Rae went with shimmery eyeshadow, sharp winged eyeliner and her signature brown matte lip.

Finishing Rae’s look was a pair of gold metallic sandals. The silhouette peaked out slightly underneath her dress and appeared to have a round outsole and wide strap across the toe.

Issa Rae attends the 29th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood celebration on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala celebrated its annual Women in Hollywood issue. Held in Los Angeles’ Getty Center, the 2022 event honored cover stars Anne Hathaway, Sydney Sweeney, Olivia Wilde, Issa Rae, Ariana DeBose, Sigourney Weaver and Michelle Yeoh with cocktails, speeches, dancing and a comedy set by Nick Kroll. The Ralph Lauren-co-hosted occasion also featured a star-studded guest list, including Hailey Bieber, Charlize Theron, Keke Palmer and Naomi Watts.

