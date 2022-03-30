Isla Fisher Looks Ethereal in White Strapless Dress & Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Isla Fisher stepped out for the annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday to celebrate one of the biggest nights in Hollywood.

For the special occasion, the Australian “Wolf Like Me” actress opted for a white off-the-shoulder gown from Giambattista Valli with jewelry from Dale Novick and Jimmy Choo pumps.

Isla Fisher posed for photos solo before heading into the party, where she met up with her husband Sacha Baron Cohen. CREDIT: MEGA

While the “Confessions of a Shopaholic” star‘s heels weren’t visible, Fisher’s stylist, Micah Schifman, clarified that they were courtesy of Jimmy Choo.

The Aussie actress is no stranger to getting dressed up and appears to revel in showing off her designer looks. She’s been known to reach for iconic brands like Chanel, Fendi, Versace and Stuart Weitzman, but has also embraced more affordable styles like footwear from Aldo.

Isla Fisher hit the red carpet in a white off-the-shoulder gown by Giambattista Valli and Jimmy Choo shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards, which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

