Irina Shayk Poses in Silky Strappy Dress at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Premiere

Sporting a vampy dark red lip, Irina Shayk attended Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” premiere in Simi Valley, Calif. today. Taking risks, the Russian model graced the black carpet in a silky fitted gown.

Shayk’s ensemble consisted of a strappy style made from a shiny fabric that appeared to be made with a patchy, mismatched, and almost distressed vibe. The look featured eye-catching ruching and a loose flowing bodice, the style almost leaning summery.

Irina Shayk attends Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for Rihanna's Savag

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model’s brown tresses were parted in the middle and styled straight down.

Although her shoes weren’t visible, Shayk usually wearing sleek boots and pointed-toe pumps by top brands like Burberry and Chanel and sneakers from brands like Prada.

Irina Shayk models in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 in Simi Valley, California, broadcast on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for Rihanna's Savag

The Russian model, who has walked runways for Versace and Michael Kors during fashion month, is one of the stars modeling in this year’s Savage X Fenty fashion show.

Irina Shayk models in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 in Simi Valley, California, broadcast on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for Rihanna's Savag

Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 4 show, creatively directed and executively produced by Rihanna, will debut on Nov. 9. As always, the sultry occasion’s featured collection will be available to shop on Amazon and Savage X Fenty’s websites upon release. This year’s show — similar to past lineups — boasts a diverse and star-studded cast of models, including Cara Delevingne, Bella Poarch, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simulacra Liu, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Marsai Martin, Kornbread, Rickey Thompson and Precious Lee. The event also features musical performances by a variety of global artists, including Maxwell, Anitta, Don Toliver and Burna Boy.

PHOTOS: Discover more stars modeling in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 4 fashion show in the gallery.