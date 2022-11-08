Irina Shayk Styles Sheer Pleated Skirt With Leather Oxfords at CFDA Awards 2022

Irina Shayk took a sleek approach to red-carpet style at the 2022 CFDA Awards. The annual fashion affair is being held at Casa Cipriani in New York City tonight.

Shayk pulled out a toned-down ensemble for the occasion. The Russian supermodel wore a black sleeveless turtleneck top with a cream-colored high-waist pleated skirt. The skirt featured a wide waistband with sheer patches on both sides and a ruffled hemline that delicately swept the floor as she walked.

Irina Shayk arrives at the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Sticking to a casual style moment, Shayk parted her brunette tresses on the side and let her wavy hair cascading on her shoulder. For glam, the television personality went with a fresh face no makeup look and opted for minimal accessories.

When it came down to the shoes, Shayk completed her look with a set of black oxfords. The leather silhouette peeked out slightly underneath her skirt and included an elongated almond-shaped toe, a thick stitched outsole and sat atop a small square heel. Borrowed from the boys, oxfords have proven to be closet essentials, thanks to their easy feel and polished-cool aesthetic.

Irina Shayk arrives at the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

The CFDA Awards honor the top designers and figures in the American fashion industry. This year’s Awards, held in New York City, will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne. In partnership with Amazon Fashion, the event will honor a range of individuals changing the fashion landscape today, including the late Virgil Abloh, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Wilson and Law Roach. The occasion also features a variety of star presenters, including Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Keke Palmer and Amy Schumer.

PHOTOS: Discover all the celebrity arrivals at the 2022 CFDA Awards in the gallery.