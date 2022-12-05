Irina Shayk Sparkles in H&M Sequin Dress & Flats at British Fashion Awards 2022

Irina Shayk pulled up to the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London today, sparkling as ever.

The model tapped into the Metaverse x H&M collection, where high fashion meets virtual reality. She donned a chocolate off-the-shoulder bustier dress that not only features a peplum waist but is also covered in sequins. The ensemble was created using recycled plastic bottles brilliantly transformed into thousands of sequins.

Irina Shayk attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 05 in London. CREDIT: WireImage

Shayk went the minimalist route with no accessories, and she wore her hair in loose waves. Her bold black eyeliner remained the focal point of her makeup.

For footwear, Shayk opted for Totême slip-on flats calling attention to the upper cutout and pointed-toe Mary Jane-style silhouette. The style is completed with a padded insole and a heel that measures 0.5 inches. The Italian-made shoe derives from responsibly sourced suede, and the brand boasts about its “appeal of a modern uniform through distinct design cues, meticulous craftsmanship, and methodic repetition.”

Just this weekend, the supermodel stunned in a mesh Alaïa bodycon dress and strappy Alaïa sandals at the British Vogue’s “Forces for Change” dinner. When it comes to a red carpet, Shayk has no problem serving it up.

The Fashion Awards (also known as the British Fashion Awards) are an annual event, celebrating fashion’s presence in culture from the past year. Presented by Diet Coke, this year’s occasion at the Royal Albert Hall in London will honor categories including Model of the Year, Designer of the Year and Independent British Brand of the Year; nominees include Bella Hadid, Jonathan Anderson, Miuccia Prada, Lila Moss and Nensi Dojaka. Jefferson Hack will notably receive a Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation, while Katie Grand will be honored with the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator.

