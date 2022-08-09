Idris Elba’s Daughter Isan Elba Gives Schoolgirl Style Chic Twists With Balloon Sleeve Top & Sparkling Sandals at ‘Beast’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Idris Elba’s daughter Isan Elba put a chic twist on a preppy ensemble at the “Beast” premiere held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Monday. The 20-year-old star from his previous marriage to Hanne Norgaard posed for photos on the carpet alongside her dad ahead of the special screening. The movie officially debuts in theaters on August 19th.

Elba plays a recently widowed father of two teenage girls who travel to a South African game reserve. What begins as a journey of healing soon turns into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of bloodthirsty poachers, begins stalking them.

(L-R) Idris Elba and his daughter Isan Elba attend the “Beast” premiere held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on August 08, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Isan Elba arrives at the “Beat” premiere held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on August 08, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Isan arrived in an outfit by Miu Miu, which consisted of a button-down crop top. The garment had billowy balloon sleeves and a curved, but subtly ruffled hemline. She teamed the piece with a matching pleated skirt that was held up by a thin black belt.

Sticking to a school-girl style aesthetic, Isan opted for a half up, half down hairstyle. She accessorized her look with dangling Miu Miu earrings and a sparkling choker. Idris was sharply suited for the event. The “Luther” actor stepped out in a blue blazer with a simple white T-shirt and trousers. On his feet was pair of patent leather loafers.

(L-R) Idris Elba and his daughter Isan Elba at the “Beast” premiere in New York City on August 8, 2022. CREDIT: Nancy Kaszerman/Zuma / SplashNew

Isan finished off her look with white tube socks and silver sandals. The shoe style had a criss cross strap with a bow accent at the center and was set on a small pyramid heel. Pyramid heels offer a fresh take on traditional heel styles. The shape easily adds an eye-catching detail to any shoe style and ensemble.

