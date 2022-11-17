Idina Menzel Pops in Two-Toned Dress & Stuart Weitzman Heels at ‘Disenchanted’ Premiere

Idina Menzel brought a splash of color to the red carpet this week for the premiere of Disney’s “Disenchanted” — a sequel to the 2007 film, which she starred in as fashion designer-turned-princess Nancy Tremaine.

The Tony Award-winning actress posed at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles for the occasion, wearing a striking Khoon Hooi gown. The two-toned ensemble featured a pale green strapless bodice with a curved neckline that flowed into off-the-shoulder sleeves. Accented by silver and clear crystal flowers, the gown was complete with a flowing tiered skirt crafted from hot pink silk.

Idina Menzel attends the “Disenchanted” premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Styled by Tara Swennen, Menzel’s ensemble was finished with a vibrant pink satin Rodo clutch, gold Vrai ring and sparkling diamond drop earrings by Neil Lane.

When it came to footwear, Menzel’s shoes could not be seen beneath her gown’s long hem. However, according to Swennen on Instagram, her footwear hailed from Stuart Weitzman. The style likely featured a stiletto-heeled sandal or pump silhouette — two styles the “Frozen” star has often worn over the years on the red carpet.

Menzel’s footwear often includes sharp silhouettes with platform soles and stiletto heels, ranging from pointed-toe pumps to towering sandals — often from luxury labels, including Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood and Manolo Blahnik. The “Wicked” star’s off-duty footwear is decidedly more casual, featuring Ugg boots and both athletic and low-top sneakers from brands including Converse. Off the red carpet, Adams has also served as a muse in the fashion world, starring in campaigns for Max Mara and Lacoste and attending fashion shows by Calvin Klein, Narcisco Rodriguez and Carolina Herrera over the years.

