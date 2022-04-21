Hunter Schafer Goes Dark in Smocked Minidress and Glossy Boots at ‘Euphoria’ FYC Red Carpet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Hunter Schafer gave her grunge style a soft update on the For Your Consideration red carpet, promoting “Euphoria” for Emmy Awards consideration in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening.

The “Euphoria” star joined her co-stars for the occasion, wearing a Maison Margiela minidress. The black number featured a high neckline with ruffled smock detailing, as well as rounded balloon-like sleeves that covered her hands. Finishing the piece was a lightly distressed hemline, as well as Margiela’s signature white “6” logo. Schafer’s ensemble was complete with rounded diamond stud earrings.

Hunter Schafer attends the For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles on April 20, 202. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Hunter Schafer attends the For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles on April 20, 202. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came to shoes, Schafer continued her look’s monochrome storyline with a pair of matching patent leather boots. The glossy set featured a calf-high silhouette, as well as rounded toes for an equestrian appearance. Completing the footwear were flat soles with heels totaling 1-2 inches, allowing Schafer to easily navigate the red carpet in style.

Related Sydney Sweeney Sparkles in Topless Corset Suit and Hidden Heels at 'Euphoria' FYC Red Carpet Alexa Demie Channels the '70s in Flowy Glittery Dress & Pumps at 'Euphoria' FYC Event Maude Apatow Towers in 7-Inch Heels & Risky Versace Mini Dress at 'Euphoria' FYC Red Carpet

A closer look at Schafer’s boots. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Maude Apatow, Zendaya, Barbie Ferreira, Sydney Sweeney, Sam Levinson and Colman Domingo attend the For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles on April 20, 202. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The Prada model was spotted chatting and posing with her castmates for the occasion, including onscreen love interest Zendaya and friends Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow and Barbie Ferreira.

Hunter Schafer attends the For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles on April 20, 202. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer and Sydney Sweeney attend the For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles on April 20, 202. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

For Your Consideration found the “Euphoria” cast at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to promote the HBO Max drama for consideration for the Emmy Awards. The occasion included a panel moderated by star Colman Domingo, featuring discussions with stars Sweeney, Zendaya, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Barbie Ferreira and Eric Dane. The event also featured a screening of the show’s episode “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird.”

Sharpen your style and step into boots for a sleek finish.

Discover the “Euphoria” stars on the For Your Consideration red carpet in the gallery.

Buy Now: Nine West Fivera Pointy Toe Boot, $189

Buy Now: Nine West Fivera Pointy Toe Boot, $189

Buy Now: Schutz Analeah Pointed Toe Knee High Boot, $238