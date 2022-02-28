‘Squid Games’ Star HoYeon Jung Dazzles in Crystal Louis Vuitton Gown and Black Sandals at the 2022 SAG Awards

Awards season is officially in full swing and celebrities are pulling out all the stops for their looks. HoYeon Jung put on quite a fashion-forward display for her first Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday in Santa Monica, Calif. The “Squid Games” actress arrived in a black custom gown by Louis Vuitton.

Jung Ho-yeon arrives at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The spaghetti strap dress was embroidered with crystal and silver beads and complete with a high center split. Jung opted for minimal makeup and accessorized with dainty diamond earrings and a ring, which was also by the French label.

She pulled her hair back into a long braided ponytail and added a bedazzled scarf to the ends to match her dress. When it came down to footwear, the model finished off her look with a pair of black strappy sandals.

Jung is nominated for two awards for her work as Kang Sae-byeok in the Netflix series, “Squid Games” in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series categories.

The cast of “Squid Games” arrives at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 27th, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards takes place on The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET and is airing live on TNT and TBS. For the first time in the show’s history, it will also be put onto HBO Max the following day for anyone who missed the action or simply wants to relive it. Top nominees at the 2022 SAG Awards include “House of Gucci” and “The Power of the Dog.” On the TV side, “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” lead nominations.

The ceremony will include an opening featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr and Daveed Diggs. Presenters include Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Jesse Plemons, Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault, Selena Gomez, Tony Goldwyn, Reese Witherspoon, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mira Sorvino, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alexandra Daddario, Rosario Dawson, Ross Butler and Vanessa Hudgens.