‘Squid Game’ Star Hoyeon Jung Strikes a Pose in Cutout Minidress & Slick Boots for Met Gala 2022

Hoyeon Jung made an art of the hotel exit as she headed to the Met Gala in New York City.

While leaving the Mark Hotel, the “Squid Game” star posed in a slick minidress by Louis Vuitton. The daring navy blue number featured a curved neckline, and gained an utterly sultry twist from bodice cutouts that created a bra silhouette. Finishing her look were side pockets, gold earrings and bracelets and a white and gold box clutch — also by Vuitton.

For footwear, Jung opted for a set of sharp Vuitton boots. The close-toed styled featured dark brown uppers with a glossy texture. Completing the set were block heels totaling at least 3 inches in height, giving her outfit a practical height boost. Her ensemble appeared to pay homage to the classic blue and brown tones of equestrian style — a take on the 2022 exhibit’s “In America” theme.

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

Click through the gallery to see Jung’s edgiest looks over the years.