HoYeon Jung Royally Rebels in Feathered Minidress and Louis Vuitton Combat Boots at Academy Museum Gala 2022

HoYeon Jung gave formal attire a punky twist at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala.

While arriving at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for the second annual event in Los Angeles, Jung wore an elegantly edgy ensemble from Louis Vuitton. Designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere, the “Squid Game” star’s minidress featured black lace trim, ruffles and bodice paneling, complete with matching cutout straps and a curved leather bodice neckline. Giving the piece a burst of drama were allover shimmering silver sequins, overlaid with tufts of white feathers. The layered piece was paired with black floral lace tights, as well as stud earrings.

HoYeon Jung attends the Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it came to footwear, Jung laced into one of her go-to red carpet shoes: a set of combat boots. Also hailing from Vuitton, her pair featured knee-high black leather uppers — complete with “LV” brown monogrammed trim in their shafts. The style included side zippers, silver trim and rounded toes, as well as ridged soles with short heels. The pair aded to her outfit’s edgy nature, further cementing its off-duty princess appearance.

A closer look at Jung’s Vuitton boots. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Similarly to Jung, actresses Alicia Vikander and Emma Stone were also Vuitton’s gala dates. All wore similarly hued and textured dresses, creating a unified group for the evening.

Alicia Vikander, Nicolas Ghesquière and Emma Stone attend the Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The second annual Academy Museum Gala was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. For the first time, the event notably honored a select group of stars, including Julia Roberts (Icon Award), Tilda Swinton (Visionary Award), Steve McQueen (Vantage Award) and Miky Lee (Pillar Award). Hosted with Rolex, the event was chaired by Lupita Nyong’o, Halle Berry, Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum. The star-studded occasion also featured numerous celebrity guests, including Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Keke Palmer, HoYeon Jung and Olivia Wilde.

