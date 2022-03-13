‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon Jung and More Red Carpet Arrivals at Critics’ Choice Awards 2022

Elle Fanning, HoYeon Jung and more stars have arrived today at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards.

The 27th annual ceremony honors the top performances in film and television, and will be broadcast live from Los Angeles. The red carpet is already seeing a range of standout looks, most featuring single-toned or metallic gowns. Stiletto sandals and pointed-toe pumps are reigning supreme for most stars, including Fanning, Margaret Qualley and Demi Singleton.

Host Nicole Byer popped on the red carpet in a custom Christian Siriano gown, which featured a flowing train and structured bodice. The bright pink number gained an elegant finish from flared off-the-shoulder sleeves and sparkling Neil Lane Couture drop earrings.

Nicole Byer attends the Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on March 13, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

HoYeon Jung took a medieval approach to red carpet dressing, wearing a sleeveless sparkling embroidered gown by Louis Vuitton. The “Squid Game” star’s dramatic number featured a tiered skirt with an exaggerated hip layer, making a statement when paired with classic black heeled sandals.

HoYeon Jung attends the Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on March 13, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Elle Fanning also opted for metallics when attending the Awards, wearing a princess-worthy gold strapless gown. Covered in sparkly sequins and featuring a white tulle underlay, the elegant piece was complete with silky pointed-toe pumps.

Elle Fanning attends the Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on March 13, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kristin Chenoweth went sleek on the red carpet, stepping out in a black column gown. Her look gained added glamour from the dress’ sequined cutout halter-neck bodice, as well as sparkling bracelets.

Kristin Chenoweth attends the Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on March 13, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The Critics Choice Awards honor the year’s top pictures and performances of film and television. This year’s event, hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, will be broadcast from Los Angeles. Leading the film categories are “West Side Story” and “Belfast,” while the TV side is led by “Succession.” The Critics Choice acting categories are led by stars from most nominated projects, including Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart, Will Smith, Ariana DeBose, Kirsten Dunst and Andrew Garfield.