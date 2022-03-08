Hillary Scott Takes the Plunge in Hot Pink Suit and Intricate Gold D&G Logo Heels for ACM Awards Red Carpet

Hillary Scott made a pretty in pink arrival on Monday at the 2022 ACM Awards in Las Vegas.

Hillary Scott at the ACM Awards. CREDIT: PMC

The Lady A singer showed up in an all-pink ensemble, gracing the carpet in a smart suit. Scott stood with her hand on her hip, her hair parted in the middle with brown curls cascading down her shoulder. Scott kicked things up a notch with Dolce & Gabbana’s Keira baroque logo sandals that incorporated an interesting heel, each one resembling the brand’s initials. The intricate gold contrasting with the pink tones along the ankle strap, toe strap and insole made it a glamorous statement shoe, and an unexpected one at that.

The 2022 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, dedicated to honoring both established and emerging country music talent, will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 7 p.m. ET. The event will be hosted by Dolly Parton with musicians Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett serving as co-hosts. Prior to the show, Kristin Cavallari, Elaina Smith, Priscilla Block, and Zuri Hall will serve as red carpet hosts. The show features performances from numerous musicians, including Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Lady A, Luke Bryan, and Maren Morris. The evening’s presenters will include Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Alan Ritchson, James Patterson, Mickey Guyton, and Tom Pelphrey. The commercial-free show is also making history as the first major awards show to live stream exclusively, via Amazon’s Prime Video.

