Hillary Clinton Suits Up in Black Pantsuit & Leather Heels at Variety’s Power of Women 2022 Event

Hillary Clinton was formally outfitted for Variety‘s Fall 2022 Power of Women event. Held in Beverly Hills, the occasion honored the accomplishments of numerous women across different fields.

Clinton arrived for the occasion with her daughter, Chelsea, wearing a black evening suit. Her ensemble featured a black pantsuit with long trousers, as well as a round-collared jacket with thinly beaded sleeves atop a pale pink and orange blouse. Completing Clinton’s ensemble were natural pearl earrings and a matching necklace. For footwear, Clinton finished her ensemble with black leather heels that featured triangular pointed toes, giving her outfit a sharp and decidedly formal air.

Chelsea Clinton and Hillary Clinton attend Variety’s Power of Women event at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Sept. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty Images

A closer look at Clinton’s heels. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty Images

While speaking onstage, Clinton notably discussed the striking down of Roe v. Wade legislation, women’s safety in Iran and the importance of optimism.

“My late friend and predecessor as secretary of state, Madeline Albright, was once asked if she was an optimist,” Clinton told the audience while onstage, according to Variety. “She said, ‘Yes. I’m an optimist who worries a lot.’ Let’s be optimistic but take our worry and channel it into action.’”

Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton and Sandra Oh attend Variety’s Power of Women event at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Sept. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty Images

Variety‘s Power of Women event honors female leaders for their contributions to different causes. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, this year’s fall ceremony was presented by Lifetime and Cadillac. The 2022 honorees include Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay, Malala Yousafzai and Elizabeth Olsen. Hosted by Meg Stalter, the event’s attendees also included Sandra Oh, Quinta Brunson, Niecy Nash-Betts and Tia Mowry.

