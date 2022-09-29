×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Hillary Clinton Suits Up in Black Pantsuit & Leather Heels at Variety’s Power of Women 2022 Event

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
HILLARY-2
Kathryn Hah
Quinta Brunson
Tia Mowry
Sandra Oh
View Gallery 15 Images

Hillary Clinton was formally outfitted for Variety‘s Fall 2022 Power of Women event. Held in Beverly Hills, the occasion honored the accomplishments of numerous women across different fields.

Clinton arrived for the occasion with her daughter, Chelsea, wearing a black evening suit. Her ensemble featured a black pantsuit with long trousers, as well as a round-collared jacket with thinly beaded sleeves atop a pale pink and orange blouse. Completing Clinton’s ensemble were natural pearl earrings and a matching necklace. For footwear, Clinton finished her ensemble with black leather heels that featured triangular pointed toes, giving her outfit a sharp and decidedly formal air.

Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Variety, suit, jumpsuit, red carpet, sandals, gold sandals, metallic sandals, heels, pointed heels, leather heels, black heels
Chelsea Clinton and Hillary Clinton attend Variety’s Power of Women event at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Sept. 28, 2022.
CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty Images
Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Variety, suit, jumpsuit, red carpet, sandals, gold sandals, metallic sandals, heels, pointed heels, leather heels, black heels
A closer look at Clinton’s heels.
CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty Images

While speaking onstage, Clinton notably discussed the striking down of Roe v. Wade legislation, women’s safety in Iran and the importance of optimism.

“My late friend and predecessor as secretary of state, Madeline Albright, was once asked if she was an optimist,” Clinton told the audience while onstage, according to Variety. “She said, ‘Yes. I’m an optimist who worries a lot.’ Let’s be optimistic but take our worry and channel it into action.’”

Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Variety, suit, jumpsuit, red carpet, sandals, gold sandals, metallic sandals, heels, pointed heels, leather heels, black heels, Sandra Oh
Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton and Sandra Oh attend Variety’s Power of Women event at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Sept. 28, 2022.
CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty Images

Variety‘s Power of Women event honors female leaders for their contributions to different causes. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, this year’s fall ceremony was presented by Lifetime and Cadillac. The 2022 honorees include Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay, Malala Yousafzai and Elizabeth Olsen. Hosted by Meg Stalter, the event’s attendees also included Sandra Oh, Quinta Brunson, Niecy Nash-Betts and Tia Mowry.

PHOTOS: Variety’s Power Of Women 2022: Los Angeles, Celebrity Red Carpet Arrivals 

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad