H.E.R. Blooms in a Floral Printed Robe, Black Trousers and Pink Platforms at Billboard Women in Music Awards

H.E.R. blossoms in refined splendor for the Billboard Women in Music Awards. The “Damage” singer attended the red carpet for the event, where she wore a look that aligned with her distinct tastes. Performers for the empowering night of music included Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers.

When it comes to H.E.R.’s look, she wore a mostly black ensemble that consisted of a floral printed robe that had a black, red, pink and white color scheme. Underneath, she opted for a slick black jumpsuit that emphasizes being stretchy and comfortable, along with a crew neckline. The piece came to the floor and created a billowing, flowy appearance.

H.E.R. at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 2, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Billboard

H.E.R. chose to add a sophisticated touch with her accessories, wearing a dainty necklace, a shiny platinum watch, a silver watch and a diamond ring. On her face, H.E.R. wore a pair of white oval-shaped sunglasses.

Although H.E.R.’s shoes got covered up by the hemline of her jumpsuit, it’s safe to say that she was wearing a pair of pumps or sandals that coordinated with her outfit.

When the time comes for H.E.R. to saunter on to a red carpet, she wears designs from labels like Valentino, Alexandre Vauthier and Christian Dior.

Billboard’s 2022 Women in Music Awards took over the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif., on Wednesday night, honoring female power players in the music industry such as Olivia Rodrigo, who is Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year.

The event streamed for free on Twitter and was hosted by Ciara. Other honorees included Icon Award recipient Bonnie Raitt; Powerhouse Award recipient Doja Cat; Rising Star Award recipient Gabby Barrett; Impact Award recipient H.E.R.; Executive of the Year Award recipient Golnar Khosrowshahi; Rule Breaker Award recipient Karol G; Trailblazer Award recipient Phoebe Bridgers; Game Changer Award recipient Saweetie; and Chart Breaker Award recipient Summer Walker.

