Helen Mirren Dances & Twirls in Sharp Heels With Andie MacDowell at Cannes Film Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Helen Mirren danced the day away at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival 2022 and lit up the red carpet. Mirren attended the screening of “Mother and Son (Un Petit Frere)” with fever alongside Andie MacDowell. As MacDowell and Mirren exchanged dance moves and twirls, Mirren’s dress took many breaths away.

Andie MacDowell, left, and Helen Mirren dance upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Mother and Son’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 27, 2022. CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Mirren wore a shimmery silver dress with tassel accents and sequins. With a mock neck, the dress draped down to her ankles, meshing into a more translucent material. Her arms mimicked the same pattern as if she was a descending star.

With light, the sequins accented colors of not only silver, but red and light blue. The mock neck of the dress elevated the look, showing off a bejeweled collar.

Related Naomi Campbell Layers Up in Dramatic Tuxedo Coat & Crystal Buckle Pumps at amfAR Gala Cannes Film Festival Ciara Is Dripping in Diamond Belts Around Her Heels With Hot Pink Cutout Dress at amfAR Gala Cannes Pregnant Michelle Williams Flatters Her Baby Bump in Floral Maxi Dress With Chanel Glitter Flats at Cannes Film Festival 2022

Mirren pulled her silver and white tresses back, revealing the very glamorous diamond earrings she paired with the dynamic garment. She kept her wrists and her neck bare, as she let the dress do all of the talking.

Helen Mirren, left, and Andie MacDowell dance upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Mother and Son’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 27, 2022. CREDIT: AP

For her makeup, she went bold and smoky with a tinted red lip along with a daring cat-eye. This cat-eye is smoldered with dark shadow and a silver glint near the corners of her eyes, uplifting the whole look elegantly.

As she pranced across the carpet, she wore a pair of pointed-toe pumps to do so. A simple black pair of heels, to maneuver across the carpet as she pleased, having a laugh with MacDowell as well. These pumps work for an especially bold and daring garment like Mirren’s dress, diluting the look with flair.

Andie MacDowell, left, and Helen Mirren dance upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Mother and Son’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 27, 2022. CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

To match Mirren’s moves, MacDowell went along the lines of shades as well. A long and striped gown with patterns. The back of the dress aligns at the center of her back, leaving a sophisticated opening. It comes around the side, synching in a bit with similarities to a corset before flaring out.

MacDowell practically floats across the carpet, modernizing the monochromatic Fairy Godmother. She kept her hair out, lovely curls getting their moment to shine freely. The two of them together are not only cohesive but individually striking.