Heidi Klum Has an All-White Monochrome Moment With Feathers & Slouch Boots at Hollywood Reporter’s Oscar Nominees Party

Heidi Klum took the chance to make a statement at The Hollywood Reporter‘s Nominees Night at Spago in Beverly Hills, Calif., last night. Celebrating the nominees for the 2022 Oscars, the annual event brought a range of celebrities including Kristen Stewart, Ariana DeBose and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host hit the red carpet with husband Tom Kaulitz in a bold all-white outfit, which included a cropped leather motorcycle jacket. With an outer layer covered in feathers, Klum’s outerwear added a dash of whimsy to her sparkly white turtleneck crop top and belted midi skirt set. A slick metallic silver clutch completed her look.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend The Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Nominees Night at Spago in Beverly Hills on March 7, 2022. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden

The supermodel also went white when it came to shoes, completing her ensemble in a pair of leather boots. Featuring a slouchy texture and tall uppers, Klum’s pair gave her look a sharp finish with triangular pointed toes. Adding a risqué touch were stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Klum’s footwear likely included knee, over-the-knee or thigh-high uppers, though they couldn’t be seen beneath her skirt’s length. The style finished her look with a monochrome and streamlined appearance.

A closer look at Klum’s boots. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden

Slouch boots like Klum’s add a daring element to most ensembles. Typically featuring leather or suede uppers in neutral tones, most pairs include pointed toes with block or stiletto heels for an edge while retaining fuller coverage. In addition to the “Making the Cut” host, stars like Kim Kardashian, Hailee Steinfeld and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have also slipped on tall boots by Casadei, Proenza Schouler and Vetements x Manolo Blahnik in recent weeks.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge‘s recent shoe lineup has included sleek boots and thong sandals from brands like R13, Dries Van Noten and The Row. When hitting the red carpet and events circuit, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from The Attico, Femme LA and Dolce and Gabbana. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; the star began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, swimwear, perfumes and clothing with German grocery store Lidl.

